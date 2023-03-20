IAEA director general meets chief of Ukraine’s nuclear inspectorate

VIENNA, March 20. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on Monday met with chief of Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate Oleg Korikov.

"A pleasure to meet again Oleg Korikov, Chair of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine. <…> The agency is providing indispensable support to Ukraine’s NPPs in nuclear safety and security and we will still strengthen this support," he wrote on his Twitter account.

IAEA permanent missions were deployed in all Ukrainian nuclear power plants on January 23. IAEA inspectors have been present at the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar since September 2022.