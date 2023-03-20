Baku violates all paragraphs of Nov 9, 2020 statement — Armenian MFA

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Baku violates almost all provisions of the tripartite statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday.

"Unfortunately, in practice, there is not a single point in the tripartite statement of November 9 that Azerbaijan has not violated - systematic violations of the ceasefire, the occupation of the territories of the Republic of Armenia, the illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, the keeping of Armenian prisoners of war in custody, and obstructions to the re-opening of regional communications," he said.