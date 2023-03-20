There is no world order where a certain country has the final say — Xi Jinping

BEIJING/MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. No country on the global arena has a right for the final say in determining the existing world order, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"The international community has recognized that no country is superior to others, no model of governance is universal, and no single country should dictate the international order," Xi Jinping said in the article published ahead of his visit to Russia. "The common interest of all humankind is in a world that is united and peaceful, rather than divided and volatile.".