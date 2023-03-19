6 out of 7 parties winning seats in Kazakhstan’s parliament – exit poll

ASTANA, March 19. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s ruling Amanat party is winning 53.46% of votes at Sunday’s parliamentary polls, six out of seven political forces vying for parliamentary seats are scoring enough votes to get into the legislative body, according to exit polls conducted by the Institute of Eurasian Integration.

The People’s Party of Kazakhstan is scoring 6.25% of polls, the Aq Jol (Bright Path) Democratic Party is winning 7.87% of polls, the Auyl (Village) party - 10.52%, and the Respublica Party founded by several businessmen - 8.9%

Apart from that, the opposition Nationwide Social Democratic Party may also win seats in the national legislature for the first time with 5.31% of voted. The Green Party Baytaq is failing to win more than five percent of votes to get into the lower parliament house having scored only 3.22% of votes. As many as 4.47% of voters said they had voted against all.

The poll involved 30,000 people.

Meanwhile, according to the poll conducted by the Institute of Democracy, Amanat is winning 53.33% of votes, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan is scoring 6.93% of polls, the Aq Jol Democratic Party is winning 8.87% of polls, the Auyl party - 11.26%, and the Respublica Party - 8.33% The Nationwide Social Democratic Party may also win seats in the parliament with 5.12% of votes. The Green Party Baytaq is failing to win more than five percent of votes to get into the lower parliament house having scored only 2.51% of votes. As many as 3.65% of voters said they had voted against all.

According to an exit poll conducted the Sotsis-A Institute, the Nationwide Social Democratic Party is winning only 4.91% of votes, thus, failing get it into the parliament. The results are as follows: Amanat - 54.42%, Auyl - 10.21%, Respublica - 8.79%, Aq Jol - 8.21%, People’s Party - 6.89%, Baytaq - 2.17%, against all - 4.4%

Kazakhstan’s all the seven registered parties took part in the elections. The early polls are held under the mix system, with 70% of lawmakers being elected by party tickets and 30% - in one-seat constituencies.

The country’s Central Election Commission will announce the voting results within ten days.

Three party factions - that of Amanat, Aq Jol, and People’s Party - were represented in the parliament of the previous convocation.