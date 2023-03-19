Voter turnout at Kazakhstan’s parliamentary polls reaches 54.09%

ASTANA, March 19. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s parliamentary and local elections in Kazakhstan was 54.09% as of 8:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. Moscow time) when most of the polling stations closed, Mukhtar Yerman, secretary of the Central Election Commission, told a briefing.

"As of 8:00 p.m. ballot papers had been handed out to 54.09% of eligible voters," he said.

The vote will be considered valid regardless of the voter turnout. Polling stations in several regions located in a different time zone were opened one hour later, hence, they will be closed one hour later. Seventy-seven more polling stations were organized in 62 states, including five in Russia.

The voter turnout at 8:00 p.m. at the previous parliamentary polls in January 2021 was 63.1%

Seven political forces are vying for seats in the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament. The early polls are held under the mix system, with 70% of lawmakers being elected by party tickets and 30% - in one-seat constituencies.