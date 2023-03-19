Russia registers 12,333 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 33 related deaths

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 12,333 in the past 24 hours, whereas the number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 33, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

On the previous day 13,009 coronavirus cases and 32 related deaths were registered in the country, while figures since the beginning of the pandemic reached 22,506,199 and 396,834, respectively.

The number of recoveries increased by 9,815 in 24 hours compared with 12,155 on the previous day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,851,580.

The number of coronavirus patients taken to hospital in the past 24 hours amounted to 785, which is 15.9% lower than on the previous day when 1,287 coronavirus patients were hospitalized. The number of people taken to hospital increased in ten regions and fell in 68 regions, whereas in seven regions the situation did not change.

Situation in Moscow

Moscow reports 1,700 new coronavirus cases in past day.

The total number of cases registered in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic currently stands at 3,458,174.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 7 in the past 24 hours in the city compared with 6 on the previous day, bringing their total number to 48,373, while the number of recoveries increased by 1,693 during the day to 3,261,055.

Moscow Region

The total number of cases registered in the region since the beginning of the pandemic equals 1,144,943.

The number of recoveries increased by 406 to 1,124,942, according to the website. No coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Moscow Region in the reporting period.

St. Petersburg

The total number of cases registered in the city since the beginning of the pandemic equals 1,902,815.

The number of recoveries rose by 726 in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours to 1,852,735, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths grew by eight to 37,293.