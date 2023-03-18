Talks in Ohrid are only the start, Kosovo issue cannot be resolved overnight – Serb leader

BELGRADE, March 19. /TASS/. The latest negotiations between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo in the North Macedonian city of Ohrid are only the beginning of a lengthy negotiation process, the Kosovo issue cannot be resolved overnight, the Serbian leader said early on Sunday.

"This is just the start, the beginning. I am a serious man and I know that it is a serious and tough process. The process that has continued for 150 years or even longer cannot be fixed overnight. It is simply impossible. We will need to look for solutions, to stand up to criticism and all the rest," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after the 12-hour EU-mediated talks with the prime minister of the unrecognized Kosovo republic, Albin Kurti.