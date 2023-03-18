Xi’s visit to Russia to be trip of friendship, cooperation, peace – Xinhua

BEIJING, March 18. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Russia - his first foreign trip since being re-elected as President of the People's Republic of China - will be a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace, the Chinese news agency Xinhua said in an extensive commentary on Saturday.

The visit "is set to map out the blueprint for the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era," the agency points out. Xinhua is certain that "it will also push ahead with the practical cooperation between the two countries, and inject strong impetus into the endeavor to maintain peace and prosperity so as to jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind."

Over the past decade, Xinhua recalls, the two heads of state have met with each other on some 40 occasions. Their frequent and high-quality exchanges "have always been guiding the development of China-Russia relations."

Beijing and Moscow "have blazed a trail in the growth of major-country relations featuring strategic trust and good neighborliness, setting a good example for a new type of international relations."

The past years have witnessed the steady growth of China-Russia ties with the inking of a host of important documents. As the world is facing profound changes unseen in a century and the unprecedented pandemic, the commentary reads, Xi and Putin have maintained close contact through various means, including a meeting during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and traditional year-end online talks.

The commentary mentions numerous examples of the development of practical interaction between the two countries. Under the joint leadership of the two heads of state, the bilateral partnership has grown "more mature and resilient," Xinhua says. At the same time, the agency notes, "China-Russia ties are based on non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party." "These relations pose no threat to any other country in the world, nor are they subject to interference or provocation by any third party," Xinhua notes.

"The more turbulent the world is, the more steadily China-Russia relations should forge ahead," Xinhua points out. In this respect cooperation within the SCO and BRICS played an active role "in advancing the reforms of the global economic governance," and created "a stronger voice on major international and regional issues.".