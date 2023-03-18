Russia records 13,009 new daily coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia recorded 13,009 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

The country’s total cases have reached 22,493,866.

As many as 1,287 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 1,530 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 46 regions of the country and rose in 29 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,195 to 3,456,474 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,418 to 1,901,432.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 12,155 to 21,841,765 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,038 to 3,259,362 in Moscow and by 1,009 to 1,852,009 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 32 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 396,801 Moscow’s death toll increased by six to 48,366 and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 fatalities rose by seven to 37,285.