Russia already helping Syria with rebuild after earthquake — minister

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian construction workers are already helping with the rebuilding effort in Syria after the earthquakes, Russian Construction Minister Irek Faizullin said on Thursday.

"Construction workers started to take part [in reconstruction work in Syria], basically, immediately. Representatives from the Emergency Situations Ministry, the Defense Ministry. It’s necessary to prepare the sites, clear [them] - that’s the work they have already done - to save people," the minister said in response to a question from TASS.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian leader Bashar Assad held talks in Moscow the day before.

"Today, we had discussions with representatives of the leadership of Syria at our level. Now we will streamline these procedures, fine-tune them. Interaction has already begun. We will sign an intergovernmental agreement, and will follow up on that by determining the timing and the plan of action that we will agree with the Syrians," Faizullin said.

According to the minister, the proposal came from Syria. The minister said Russian construction workers had been working in Syria since 2014. "Today, construction workers are doing a lot of work in Syria, and on the territory of the port, and the water pipeline in Latakia, and with the construction of wells," he said.