UN Commission of Inquiry reveals 'limited number of cases' of Ukrainian war crimes

VIENNA, March 16. /TASS/. Members of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine have revealed ‘a small number of violations’ of the laws of war by Ukrainian servicemen, the comission said in a statement released by the UN office in Vienna on Thursday.

The document focuses on violations allegedly committed by the Russian armed forces, including "indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks". "The Commission has found that the Ukrainian armed forces were likely responsible for violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, and for some incidents which qualify as war crimes. They include indiscriminate attacks and two incidents of wounding and torture of Russian prisoners of war," the statement said.

According to the UN, the commission representatives visited 56 Ukrainian settlements and interviewed 595 local residents, including 348 women and 247 men, while preparing the report.