Italy to open corridor for Ukraine through its ports in Trieste, Venice — minister

ROME, January 13. /TASS/. Italy considers its ports in Venice and Trieste as objects of transport logistics for Ukraine, Minister of Enterprises and Production of Italy Adolfo Urso said in an interview with the Messagero newspaper published on Friday.

On Thursday, as the first representative of the new Italian government, he visited Kiev together with the head of the association of industrialists Confindustria Carlo Bonomi.

"We will be able to do something before [Ukraine's] maritime corridors are completely restored. There is an obligation on our part to cooperate on International Transport Corridor Number Five from Kiev to northeast Italy, so that the ports of Trieste and Venice will somehow become their ports," Urso said.

International transport corridor number five was originally conceived from Trieste through Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia and to the western part of Ukraine. Almost 20 years ago, it was planned to extend it in three more directions - through Russia up to China, Iran and India.

Earlier, Urso said that in early March Rome is to host a conference on the restoration of Ukraine with the participation of representatives of the Italian and Ukrainian authorities.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has repeatedly noted that the restoration of Ukraine is required for the country's speedy entry into the EU and its common market.

It is noteworthy that ports, including those in Trieste, were considered by China as investment objects when a memorandum was signed with Rome to support the One Belt, One Road initiative. However, this agreement of intent has been formally frozen, and the new government headed by George Meloni is wary of partnership with Beijing.