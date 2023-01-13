Russia records 5,078 daily COVID cases, 47 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,078 over the past day to 21,846,722, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

A day earlier, 4,675 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 876 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 0.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 38 regions, while in 39 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 882 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,728 over the past day versus 1,539 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,315,021 according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 442 over the past day versus 396 a day earlier, reaching 1,832,892.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,271 over the past day, reaching 21,267,545, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 4,541 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 47 over the past day, reaching 394,309, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 48 COVID-19 deaths were registered.