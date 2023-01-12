Russian assets seized in Hungary mostly owned by Sberbank — government

BUDAPEST, January 12. /TASS/. The main part of Russian assets seized in Hungary under the EU sanctions belongs to Sberbank, Gergely Gulyas, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office, said on Thursday.

"Hungary, in accordance with EU rules, has seized Russian assets worth 870 million euros, most of which belong to Sberbank," he said.

In mid-December, the Nepszava newspaper reported, citing data from the European Commission, that the authorities of the EU countries had seized Russian private assets worth 19 billion euros as part of the sanctions. The publication noted, in particular, that as of November 25, Hungary had frozen Russian assets worth 870 million euros. Nepsava noted that the exact amount of the seized Russian state assets is unknown to it.

Sberbank owned banks in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe through its banking group Sberbank Europe AG. In November 2021, it announced its intention to sell its assets in the region to focus on other markets.