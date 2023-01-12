Russian, Belarusian assets seized in Ukraine in 2022 total $1.1 bln — agency

KIEV, January 12. /TASS/. The amount of Russian and Belarusian assets that were seized in Ukraine in 2022 totaled 41 billion hryvnias (over $1.1 billion), the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"As part of all criminal proceedings, property with an estimated value of 46.7 billion hryvnias (almost $1.28 billion) was seized. The lion's share of it, which is 41 billion hryvnias (over $1.1 billion) is made up of assets and property items of Russia and the Republic of Belarus," according to a statement on the bureau’s website.

The seized property includes residential and commercial real estate, bank accounts, assets, cars, mineral fertilizers, pharmacies, gas stations, railway cars, trademarks, financial institutions, funds, land, minerals, industries, entertainment venues and more.

"These assets and property have already brought income to the state in the amount of 2.2 billion hryvnia (more than $60.1 million)," the agency said.

In March 2022, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky signed a law "On the main principles for the forced seizure of items of property of the Russian Federation and its residents in Ukraine." On April 1, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada, the country’s parliament, made a number of amendments to it, including among the persons whose property can be confiscated in Ukraine, not only citizens of the Russian Federation, but also all those living or engaged in their main activities there.

In early August 2022, Zelensky announced that Russian assets totaling about $765 million had been seized in the country and "this work continues." Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal then reported that the government offered Zelensky to confiscate 903 objects of Russian property.