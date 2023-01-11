Western military aid to Ukraine nearly equals Russia’s 2022 defense budget

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Ukraine received Western military aid of around $48.5 billion since the start of Russia’s special military operation, which is practically equal to Russia’s 2022 defense budget, according to TASS calculations.

Western military aid to Ukraine amounts to nearly 95% of Russia’s defense expenditures, which stood at $51.1 billion last year.

The overall aid, received by the Kiev government from western countries and international organizations since the start of Russia’s special operation, is estimated at more than $150.8 billion in Ukraine, according to official statements of donor countries and media reports.

Therefore, total Western aid to Ukraine since late February 2022 exceeded the Ukrainian budget (estimated by $55.5 billion) by almost three times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that "military potential and capacities of nearly all principal NATO members are currently being actively used" against Russia. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Russia was fighting in Ukraine not against Kiev forces, but rather against the entire "collective West."