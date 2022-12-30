Assad’s New Year greeting hails Russia’s support for Syria’s fight against terrorism

BEIRUT, December 30. /TASS/. President Bashar Assad of Syria and Vladimir Putin of Russia have exchanged New Year greetings, the SANA news agency reported on Friday.

According to SANA, in his message to Putin, the Syrian leader noted that "Russia’s considerable assistance to the Syrian people in its fight against terrorism and in its efforts to defend [Syria’s] integrity and unity, as well as [Moscow’s] support for world nations in defending righteous causes reflect Russia’s principles and values, its [efforts] to defend peace and stability in the face of policies geared toward [unleashing] wars, [imposing] hegemony and supporting terrorism."

He wished Russia the best, continued progress and prosperity in the coming year. He also stressed that his country expects and seeks a sustainable relationship with Russia.

The Kremlin press service said earlier on Friday, that in his greetings to Assad, Putin reiterated Moscow’s commitment to the further support of Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and its readiness to promote Syria’s post-conflict stabilization and revival.