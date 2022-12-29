Israel’s Netanyahu holds first meeting of new cabinet as protesters block key highway

TEL AVIV, December 29. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who swore in earlier on Thursday, held the first meeting of a new Cabinet, the government press office said.

"I am very touched to open the first meeting of the 37th government. This is a truly festive day. On my way from the Knesset [the parliament of Israel - TASS] I met many fellow countrymen, they were smiling and happy. They are happy mainly because have returned and formed a government, because we have restored stability and they are happy, because they are certain that we will work together for the benefit of all Israeli citizens," Netanyahu said, opening the meeting.

Meanwhile, opponents of the new government staged a protest in Tel Aviv, blocking one fo the main city highways, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

According to the report, hundreds of protesters were blocking an interchange in the business district in eastern Jerusalem, after which they moved to the Ayalon Highway - the key highway of Israel largest agglomeration with Tel Aviv at its center - where they embarked on a spontaneous march that blocked traffic in both directions.

On Thursday, the Knesset held an emergency meeting, during which the lawmakers held a vote of confidence to Netanyahu’s government. After that, the new Prime Minister and his government were sworn in.