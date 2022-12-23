Beijing to continue ‘One country, two systems’ policy — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 23. /TASS/. China’s central leadership does not intend to discard its "One country, two systems" policy in its interaction with Hong Kong and will promote the expansion of the special administrative region’s (SAR) foreign cooperation sphere, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee on Friday.

"’One country, two systems’ is a great innovative idea of socialism with Chinese specific features," the Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying. "China’s central government will firmly and unswervingly adhere to this policy and exert every effort to support the legitimate activity of the head of the SAR and his administration."

As the Chinese leader specified, Beijing supports Hong Kong’s special role and will "facilitate the expansion of its international cooperation" and its active participation in national development. He stressed that the country’s leadership expects an "even more significant contribution to the great revival of the Chinese nation" by this special administrative region.