India’s Modi calls for dialogue on Ukraine in phone call with Putin

NEW DELHI, December 16. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for dialogue and negotiations on the situation around Ukraine in his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the Indian prime minister’s office said in a statement on the official site.

"In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward," the statement said.

The Indian prime minister’s office also pointed out that as a follow-up of their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO summit, "the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defense and security cooperation, and other key areas."

"[The] Prime Minister briefed [Russian] President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of the G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the statement said. "The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch with each other."