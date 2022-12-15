Top diplomats from Azerbaijan, Armenia may meet in December

BAKU, December 15./TASS/. The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia may meet before the end of December for a new round of talks on a peace agreement between the countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters on Thursday.

"It is not ruled out that by the end of this month we will meet again with the Armenian delegation led by the foreign minister to hold another round of talks on a peace treaty. We do have such plans," the top diplomat said.

According to him, Baku always supports meetings with the Armenian side in various formats and does not rule them out. "Even if the meetings don't yield significant results, we view positively the very fact of holding them and discussing open questions in some cases," Bayramov added.

Azerbaijan expects a responsible approach to the negotiations from Armenia, the diplomat stressed. "Of course, it would be good to see the other side approach it with the same responsibility and comply with its commitments to make the meetings productive," he said. In his opinion, if Armenia had demonstrated a rational approach, more substantial progress could have been achieved in the two years since the end of the war.