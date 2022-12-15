Russian peacekeepers negotiate with Azerbaijan, Armenia to reopen Stepanakert-Goris road

MOSCOW, December 15./TASS/. Russian peacekeepers are engaged in negotiations with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to reopen traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris highway, says a news bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry on the activity of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues negotiations with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to stabilize the situation and resume motor-vehicle traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris highway," the report reads.

The Defense Ministry also pointed out that Russian peacekeepers continue round-the-clock monitoring at 30 observation posts. No violations or provocations have been reported in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, it said.