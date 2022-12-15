EU, NATO expected to issue joint declaration on Ukraine soon — Politico

BRUSSELS, December 15. /TASS/. The European Union and NATO are about to formally issue a joint call for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, and to pledge their full support to authorities in Kiev, Politico reported on Wednesday.

According to a draft declaration seen by Politico, the document has been in the works for more than a year but work on it was stalled over tensions between Cyprus and Turkey. The declaration is expected to be presented soon, diplomats told the newspaper.

The document also includes a separate section addressing China, which was added at Germany’ initiative, one of the diplomats told Politico.

The newspaper described the text as "largely unremarkable," but said making it official would be a major diplomatic achievement after it has been delayed for months: initially, the declaration was expected to be signed at last June’s NATO summit in Madrid. However, frustration has been mounting over the delays, Politico added.