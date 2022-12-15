Poland’s Sejm votes to recognize Russia as terrorism supporting country

WARSAW, December 15. /TASS/. The lower house of Poland’s parliament, the Sejm, voted on Wednesday night to declare Russia a country that supports terrorism.

The resolution was adopted with 231 votes for, while 226 parliamentarians abstained from voting.

"The Sejm of the Republic of Poland recognizes the Russian Federation as a country that supports terrorism and a state that uses means of terrorism," the lower house said in a statement.

According to the resolution, Russia bears "direct responsibility" for the MH17 crash in July 2014 and the crash of a Polish government delegation flight near Smolensk in April 2010.

The Polish lawmakers adopted the resolution on the second attempt only. Last week, no voting was held over a protest by the opposition.

A Sejm resolution is a symbolic and non-binding form of the expression of opinion on current domestic or foreign affairs, and is not a legal act. As a rule, such resolutions are meant either to support actions by the government or to turn official attention to a certain problem.