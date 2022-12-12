New EU sanctions against Russia will affect mining and banking sectors — Euroobserver

BRUSSELS, December 12. /TASS/. The draft of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia provides for economic restrictions in the mining and banking sectors, the Euroobserver portal reported on Monday.

According to the publication, the sanctions include "economic measures - an embargo on investment in Russia's mining sector, a ban on sale of dual-use technology to 169 Russian companies, and an asset-freeze on the Credit Bank of Moscow and Dalnevostochny Bank."

Earlier on Monday foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said that EU members had failed to agree on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia in time during a meeting in Brussels among top diplomats. Disagreements do remain, therefore, the ministerial deliberations on the sanctions will be very difficult, he said.

According to the idea of the European Commission, the ninth sanctions package should include up to 200 individuals, companies and organizations, including three banks, military-industrial complexes, in addition to energy and mining companies. The EU also intends to prohibit the broadcasting of four Russian TV channels on its territory. The European Commission will not disclose the names of the companies until the sanctions in question are approved.