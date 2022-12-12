More than a dozen settlements in Kiev region cut off from power due to bad weather

KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. Fourteen settlements in the Kiev Region have been completely cut off from electricity supplies and 37 more settlements are having power problems due to bad weather, DTEK, a Ukrainian energy holding, said on Monday.

"Bad weather has caused emergency power outages. <…> Currently, 14 settlements are completely cut off from power supplies and 37 more settlements are partially disconnected from power. Due to strong wind gusts, 525 electrical substations and 22 power lines have been de-energized completely and ten - partially," it wrote on its Facebook account (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist).

The company said earlier that it had begun scheduled stabilizing electricity outages in Kiev.

Heavy snowfall on Monday night has caused numerous failures in electricity transmission lines leaving a lot of settlements in Ukraine’s Volyn and Lvov regions without power.