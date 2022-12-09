German court issues arrest warrants for 23 coup suspects, including Russian woman

BERLIN, December 9. /TASS/. Germany's Federal Supreme Court has issued warrants for the arrest of 23 coup suspects, including a Russian woman who allegedly supported them.

"On December 7-8, investigating judges at the Federal Supreme Court executed arrest warrants against [22] German citizens, as well as against Russian citizen Vitaliya B.," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement on Friday.

The Prosecutor General's Office recalled that the suspects were detained on December 7. In relation to another two Germans detained within the framework of the case, launched over a government coup plot in Italy and Austria, "an extradition procedure has begun."

On December 7, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office reported foiling a plot to overthrow the country’s government. As part of a large-scale operation involving about 3,000 policemen, Germany’s special services detained 25 out of more than 50 people suspected of plotting a coup. A female Russian national, Vitaliya B., who allegedly helped the suspects contact Russian representatives, is among the detainees.

During the operation, Germany’s biggest ever, searches were conducted in more than 130 houses and apartments across 11 out of the country’s 16 federal states. The terrorist cell proved to be a large network and included a descendant of Prussian princes, a politician, senior military officers, and the Defense Ministry’s special troops. The plotters had set up a government-like council and had a military wing. Besides, they actively recruited supporters from among the army and the police.