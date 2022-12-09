Kosovo Serbs start gathering in streets of Kosovska Mitrovica — TV

BELGRADE, December 9. /TASS/. Serbian residents of the city of Kosovska Mitrovica have started to gather in groups in the city’s streets after a police force of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo entered the area on Thursday night, Serbia’s TV Pink reported.

According to the report, all food and drink venues in the city have been closed, women and children are taking shelter in their houses.

Several hundred special forces officers of the unrecognized Kosovo invaded the Serb-populated north of Kosovo and Metohija, the Vechernje Novosti newspaper reported late on Thursday. They do not allow locals to make photos and videos and tell journalists to keep away. Stun grenades were used.

The newspaper said that some 200 to 300 special forces officers entered the territory of northern Kosovo and Metohija, and sealed off Mitrovica. According to it, the Prime Minister of the unrecognized Kosovo, Albin Kurti, has thus "passed to the final stage of the occupation of the north of Kosovo and Metohija".