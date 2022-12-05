Ulaanbaatar mayor issues order to quash protest at government building — TV

ULAANBAATAR, December 5. /TASS/. The governor of Mongolia's capital city and the mayor of Ulaanbaatar, Dolgorsurengiin Sumiyabazar, has issued an order to use force to disperse protesters in the capital's central square and near the government building, Mongolia’s Eagle News broadcaster reports on Monday.

"At 7:00 p.m (2 p.m. Moscow time - TASS note) an order of the governor of the capital city was issued on the forcible dispersal of demonstrations and rallies in accordance with the law. <...> We inform the citizens that such a decision has been made and urge them to stop incendiary activities," the TV channel cited an excerpt from the decree. "There was a danger that the protest rally would go beyond the framework of the law, spilling into violence," it said.

Earlier reports said that the Mongolian authorities set up a working group for dialogue with disgruntled citizens after protesters had broken into the government building during the rally. On Sunday, a protest rally was held in Mongolia’s capital city demanding those responsible for exporting coal to China without bypassing customs control, be named. The protesters claimed that there were high-ranking officials among them.

On Monday, the rioters gathered again and tried to block traffic along central streets. After 3:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. Moscow time) they set aflame a straw Christmas tree in the central square and rushed to storm the Government Palace. Those who managed to break into the building were detained by the police, but were released shortly afterwards.

In response to the protests, the government set up a working group for dialogue with the protesters. The group is chaired by the head of the secretariat of the Mongolian government and leader of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan. "As of today, around 15 officials are under investigation. A probe is underway on the basis of a government claim with regards to the representatives of the government, ministries and agencies," he said, and urged for dialogue with the organizers of the rallies. He assured that the government understood their displeasure and pledged that it would work to bring those responsible to justice.