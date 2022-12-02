Erdogan speaks in favor of renewed efforts toward talks between Russia, Ukraine

ANKARA, December 2. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for resuming efforts to organize talks between Russia and Ukraine, the administration of the Turkish leader said on Friday after his telephone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"President Erdogan stressed that the soonest possible establishment of a basis for talks between Russia and Ukraine will be in the interests of all sides," it said.

Apart from that, Erdogan and Sunak discussed bilateral relations, including in the areas of military industry and trade, as well as regional problems. "President Erdogan expressed the hope that common sense and strategic vision would prevail in the relations between the two states, which are NATO partners," it said.

Erdogan also stressed the importance of new concrete steps toward the resolution of the Cypriot problem.