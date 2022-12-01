Pentagon enters into $431 mln contract with Lockheed Martin to produce HIMARS

WASHINGTON, December 2. /TASS/. The Pentagon has entered into a contract worth $430.9 mln with the US-based defense technology corporation Lockheed Martin for the production of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers for the need of the US Army (ground forces) and Washington’s foreign partners, the press service of the US Department of Defense said in a statement on Thursday.

"Lockheed Martin Corp., <…>, was awarded a $430,930,711 fixed-price incentive contract for full-rate production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and support services to satisfy an urgent need to support the Army and various Foreign Military Sales partners," the document reads.

The estimated completion date is December 31, 2025.

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a highly mobile multiple launch rocket system developed by Lockheed Martin. The launcher fires over 20 types of munitions with a strike range of 30 km to 80 km (for rockets) and 300 km and more (for a tactical missile).