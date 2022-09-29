Fourth gas leak found on Nord Stream pipelines by Sweden’s coast guard — paper

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Swedish Coast Guard discovered another gas leak on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported on Thursday, citing a coast guard official.

The official said two of the four leaks were in the Swedish economic zone and the other two in that of Denmark.

According to earlier reports, the first three leaks were registered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines within several hours. The first was identified along Nord Stream 2 near the Danish island of Bornholm, and the other two leaks were discovered on Nord Stream 1 afterwards. Denmark’s Energy Agency said a large amount of natural gas had streamed out. Aircraft and vessels were advised to stay at least five miles away from the site of the incident. Later, Swedish seismologists said two explosions had been recorded along the routes of both pipelines on Monday.

Nord Stream AG said the damage on three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system was unprecedented and that it was hard to say when the pipelines could be repaired.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind the damage that occurred at the Nord Stream pipelines.