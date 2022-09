TEHRAN, September 28. /TASS/. The trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran has significantly increased since this January, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday.

"The economic indicators of our cooperation with Russia have skyrocketed by 80% since my visit to that country [on January 19-20], and we keep working on joint projects on the economy, trade, space and logistics," the president said, quoted by the Iranian news agency ISNA as saying.