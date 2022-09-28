Kherson region official bashes Ukrainian Security Council’s charges as null and void

KHERSON, September 28. /TASS/. Vladimir Saldo, head of the civil-military administration of the Kherson Region, has scolded as null and void the charges against him and other high-ranking officials of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) for the referendums on joining Russia.

"The ‘Kiev Gestapo’s’ charges brought against me and my comrades in the DPR, LPR and the Zaporozhye Region for holding the referendums are null and void and can have no legal consequences," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to Saldo, "the regions are indifferent to the reaction of Kiev’s representatives holed up in bunkers," and the effort to reunify with Russia will continue.

"We ourselves have reintegrated our regions with the Russian Federation, and it is only the beginning. It is the beginning of the end to that ugly state formation, which back in 2014 illegally and bloodily usurped our once beautiful Ukraine. We carry on working calmly in this direction," Saldo added.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) brought charges of "collaborationism" against 16 individuals for organizing referendums in Donbass, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. Among them are Saldo and his deputy Kirill Stremousov, DPR head Denis Pushilin, and Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Zaporozhye regional civil-military administration. Charges were also pressed against Speaker of the DPR People’s Council Vladimir Bidyovka, Melitopol Mayor Galina Danilchenko, Alexander Saulenko, head of the civil-military administration of the city of Berdyansk and the Berdyansk district, Andrey Siguta, head of the civil-military administration of the Melitopol district, and Maxim Zubarev, head of Akimovka.

From September 23-27, the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions held referendums on joining Russia. The majority of residents in these regions voted in favor of the decision.