MELITOPOL, September 28. /TASS/. More than 93% of voters in the Zaporozhye Region supported accession to Russia, regional election commission chief Galina Katyushchenko said on Tuesday.

"A total of 430,268 people, which is 93.11% of voters included into lists of the referendum’s participants, answered "yes" to the question about whether they support the Zaporozhye Region’s secession from Ukraine, becoming an independent country and joining Russia as an administrative region," she said.

Overall, a total of 541,093 Zaporozhye residents took part in the referendum, she added.