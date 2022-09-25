Bishkek, Dushanbe sign protocol on cessation on border conflict

BISHKEK, September 25. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have signed a protocol on the cessation of the armed conflict on the shared border section, Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and chief of the State Committee on National Security Kamchybek Tashiyev said on Sunday.

"A protocol on the cessation of the conflict has been signed with the Tajik side," he said, adding that he hopes that sides will strictly obey its provisions.

Chief of Tajikistan’s State Committee on National Security Saymumin Yatimov inked the protocol on the Tajik side.

"Peace is restored from this day. Residents of the Lyailyaksky and Batken districts, who fled their homes, can return back," Tashiyev said, adding that the Kyrghyz authorities will help refugees return home.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border flared up on September 14. The Kyrgyz side said that Tajik border guards had penetrated into a border section near Bulak-Bashy in Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region and "took combat positions." In response to a demand to leave the area, the Tajik border guards opened fire triggering a shootout. On September 17, Kyrgyzstan’s Border Service said that the Osh section of the border cane under shelling. Around 140,000 people were evacuated from Kyrgyz settlements located near the border.

No more incidents have been reported by the Kyrgyz side since September 18. On September 19, the countries’ security chiefs signed a protocol on the withdrawal of troops from the border and the establishment of peace.

The Kyrgyz side reported 62 killed and around 200 wounded.