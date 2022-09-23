Voter turnout in DPR higher than expected on day 1 of referendum — DPR leader

DONNETSK, September 24. /TASS/. The voter turnout on the first day of the referendum on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was higher than expected, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said on Friday.

"According to the DPR’s Central Election Commission, the voter turnout [on the first day of the referendum] was 23.64% - the result is really good, even higher that we expected. And nothing can hinder people. <…> On the contrary, people are afraid they may not have time enough to cast their votes. I would like to reassure them that they all will be able to vote - September 26 and 27 are weekend days - so, don’t be afraid," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

Referendums on joining Russia are running in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, and in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions from September 23 through 27. In the interest of security, voting during the first four days will be held in local neighborhoods and at people’s homes.