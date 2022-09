LUGANSK, September 22. /TASS/. Two women were killed in the LPR's (Lugansk People's Republic - TASS) Lisichansk as a result of a mine explosion, the press service of the LPR Emergencies Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Two women born in 1972 and 1973 detonated on a mine (presumably OZM-72) while collecting mushrooms," the ministry said in a statement.

The press service noted that the explosion took place the day before.