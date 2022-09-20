Azerbaijani troops violate ceasefire on border — Armenian defense ministry

YEREVAN, September 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire on the border with Armenia, the Armenian Defense Ministry’s press service said.

"On September 20, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire, using small arms to fire in the eastward direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the press service said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the situation on the common border remained calm as of 22:30 local time (21:30 Moscow time), with no shootouts reported.

During the pre-dawn hours of September 13, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had opened fire on some of the country’s settlements. Baku said it was responding to provocations by Yerevan. Azerbaijan later said a ceasefire agreement was reached but Armenia said that the shelling had continued. The Armenian Security Council convened an emergency meeting where a decision was made to ask Russia to use the provisions of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and also to appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council.