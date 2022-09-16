SCO to seek consensus in drawing up list of banned terror groups

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. SCO member states will work on joint approaches to creating a list of terrorist organization, banned on their territories, says the Samarkand Declaration, adopted by SCO heads of states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Member states will strive to develop joint principles and approaches when creating a unified list of terrorist, separatist and extremist organizations, whose operation is prohibited in SCO member states, in line with their national law and based on a consensus," the document reads.

The leaders noted the outcome of the ‘Pabbi - Anti-terror - 2021’ joint counter-terrorism exercise, the ‘Solidarity - 2019 -2021’ joint border security operation, as well as India’s efficient presidency in the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure in 2021-2022.

They also advocated implementing the SCO Council of Heads of State decisions on development of mechanisms for countering threats and challenges to member states’ security, while considering the following initiatives: on establishing an SCO anti-drug center in Dushanbe as a separate permanent body; on the establishment of a universal center to counter security threats and challenges in Tashkent (based on the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure); and on creation of an SCO Center for Informational Security and countering international organized crime, also based on the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.