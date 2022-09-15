China ready to work with Russia to put world on sustainable development track — Xi Jinping

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Beijing is ready to play a leading role together with Moscow to put the changing world on a sustainable development track, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Samarkand on Thursday.

"In the face of the colossal changes of our time on a global scale, unprecedented in recent history, we are ready to team up with our Russian colleagues to set an example of a responsible world power and to play a leading role in putting a rapidly changing world on the track of sustainable and positive development," he said.

The Chinese leader stressed that he was ready to exchange views with his Russian counterpart on the bilateral agenda, as well as on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

This face-to-face meeting was a second between the leaders of the two countries this year. As Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said, Putin and Xi Jinping were to discuss the further expansion of trading and economic cooperation and the restoration and strengthening of humanitarian exchanges interrupted by the pandemic. Also, the two leaders were to discuss the situation in Ukraine, coordination within the SCO and other multilateral platforms.

Previously, the two leaders met in person in February, when Putin flew to Beijing for the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympics.