EU prolongs individual sanctions against Russia for six months

BRUSSELS, September 14. /TASS/. The EU extended personal sanctions against 1,206 Russian citizens and 108 Russian companies, imposed after the reconciliation with Crimea in 2014 and beginning of the special military operation on February 24, for six more months, the European Council said in a statement published Wednesday.

"The Council decided today to prolong the duration of the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2023," the statement says.

"Sanctions will continue to apply to 1206 individuals and 108 entities, many of which are targeted in response to Russia’s ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine," the document reads.

The sanctions include travel restrictions for people, freezing of assets and a ban on provision of funds or other economic resources to the listed people and companies.