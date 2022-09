DONETSK, September 13. /TASS/. Kiev’s draft document on its security guarantees is nothing but a self-deceit, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Dennis Pushilin, told TASS on Tuesday.

"To put it in a nutshell, this document has only two components: deceit and self-deceit," he said, commenting on Kiev’s draft agreement on international agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, which was released earlier in the day.