Hungary’s Csaba Korosi sworn in as President of UN 77th General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. Hungarian diplomat Csaba Korosi was sworn in as the President of the 77th UN General Assembly, which will open in New York on Tuesday.

Korosi vowed to perform his duties in the best interest of the UN, in accordance with the UN Charter and without "instructions from any external sources." After that, a flag change ceremony took place, which finalized the transition of duties from Abdullah Shahid of the Maldives to Csaba Korosi.

The 77th UN General Assembly will open in New York on Tuesday. The first few days will be dedicated to protocol matters - approval of the session agenda, delegation membership and the working procedures. On September 20 a High-Level week will begin, which will be attended by heads of states and governments, as well as ministers from all over the world.