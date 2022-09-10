Servicemen who fell during special military operation gave their lives for Russia - Putin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian servicemen who fell during the special military operation in Ukraine gave their lives for Russia, President Vladimir Putin said during a Moscow Day performance Saturday.

He noted that the event is being attended by "servicemen who fight for the peaceful life in Donbass, by Moscow residents, who distinguished themselves during the special military operation, and by families of our brothers-in-arms who fell, unfortunately, who gave their lives for Russia."

President added that distinguished medics and teachers "who provided medical aid and gave tickets to life to many generations of Moscow residents," as well as renowned figures of science, culture and art have also been invited to the event.