UN General Assembly honors Elizabeth II’s memory with minute of silence

UNITED NATIONS, September 8. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly observed a minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday.

At the beginning of the General Assembly meeting, the President of the 76th General Assembly Abdulla Shahid expressed his condolences to the UK over the demise of the Queen. After that, he asked everyone in attendance to stand up and honor her memory. Shahid announced that the General Assembly will hold an official even in memory of the late Queen later.

The UN Security Council also observed the minute of silence. Representative of various UN bodies expressed their condolences over Queen Elizabeth’s demise.