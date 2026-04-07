More than ten GLONASS ground stations planned for opening outside Russia

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. More than ten terrestrial stations of the GLONASS global satellite navigation systems are planned to be opened outside Russia, said Dmitry Bakanov, the head of Roscosmos, the Russian state space corporation.

"We are expanding the network of ground infrastructural sites of the GLONASS system, including overseas. They are already functioning in Brazil, Venezuela and Europe. In total, eleven such stations are operating outside Russia. Our tasks are to have more than ten such alternatives," Bakanov said at the Space with Knowledge Marathon organized as part of the Space Week.

The first Space Week in the Russian history is taking place from April 6 to 12, 2026 and is dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the legendary flight of Yury Gagarin. TASS is the information partner of the event.