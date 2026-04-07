United States eyeing control over Iranian oil as method of pressure on China — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. The US presidential administration is eyeing control over the Iranian oil sector as a method of applying pressure on China in trade talks, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

The administration in Washington is discussing the weakening of Chinese positions as a result of US operations in Venezuela and the Middle East, the news agency informs. Beijing is a major oil importer and is said to be exposed to navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, according to Bloomberg, China has been preparing for such a scenario for years, building up its strategic reserves and developing the national energy sector.