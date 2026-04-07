MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Western opponents cannot question the defining significance of BRICS in today's turbulent world, BRICS Expert Council - Russia Head, Russia's Sherpa in the "Women’s Twenty" (W20), Vice Rector of the National Research University Higher School of Economics Victoria Panova told TASS.

"Today, it seems to me that hardly anyone, even our adversaries or opponents, can question the significance of BRICS, the progress that is happening within the association, despite the turbulence currently being observed in the world," she said at a press conference dedicated to the presentation of the first textbook "Socio-Economic Features of BRICS Countries," released with the support of the BRICS Expert Council - Russia.

Panova noted that the total GDP of BRICS countries based on purchasing power parity is $65.4 trillion, significantly exceeding the same indicator of the G7 countries. Additionally, the expert pointed to the total population difference between BRICS and G7 member countries. "BRICS countries and its ecosystem make up more than 55% of the world’s population, that is, 4.4 billion people. Once again, if you want to compare yourselves with us, comrades from the G7, you account for less than 10% of the population, which also does not speak in your favor," she specified.

Panova didn’t stop tooting the BRICS horn there, highlighting the huge amount of resources located in the countries making up the alliance. "This includes 79% of global aluminum production, 77% of palladium production, 45% of world oil reserves, almost 40% of all global industrial production, nearly 40% of fresh water reserves, necessary for survival and key for economic development," she detailed. ‘The global forest fund, as well as almost 30% of the world’s arable land, also belongs to BRICS countries, which means food security, providing the world with the products necessary for survival."

Truly significant, no hyperbole

In this regard, Panova noted that the presented textbook "Socio-Economic Features of BRICS Countries" will be useful not only for specialized experts and students but also for all people who want to understand what BRICS is and where this association is heading.

"This book, on the one hand, is necessary, and it truly meets strict academic standards, and on the other hand, it examines the phenomenon that is not only fashionable but also important in the international architecture," Panova indicated.

She also added that currently the book has only been published in Russian, but there are already plans to produce an English translation, as well as to publish versions in the languages of all BRICS member countries.