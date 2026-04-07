US leader not banking on deal with Iran — interview

NEW YORK, April 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump does not expect to reach an agreement with Iran that would allow Washington to withdraw the ultimatum previously issued to Tehran, Fox News anchor Bret Baier said after interviewing the US leader.

"He said he wasn't going to put odds on it," Baier said, recounting details of his conversation with the White House host and referring to the possibility of a deal with Iran. "He said that if we get to that point, there’s going to be an attack like they have not seen," the TV host noted. "He said that if negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete, that could change, but at this hour he didn’t want to put odds on it," Baier added.

The US leader had earlier stated that Iran, as a civilization, could face annihilation in the coming hours following the expiration of the US-imposed deadline for reaching an agreement. In an interview with Axios on April 5, he said the chances of reaching a deal with Iran by April 7 were high. He had previously warned on Truth Social that the United States would strike Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure if Tehran did not create conditions for the resumption of large-scale shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by April 6. The US leader later extended the deadline for a potential deal by one day, until 8:00 p.m. on April 7, US Eastern Time.